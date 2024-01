Mberengwa Man Killed For Swallowing A Twist Of Dagga

Police in Mberengwa arrested Tawedzerwa Mahole (21) and Wilfred Tshuma (20) in connection with a murder case which occurred at Fani Village, where the suspects allegedly attacked Legejani Gumbo (23) on allegations of swallowing a twist of dagga which they were supposed to smoke together.

