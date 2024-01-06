Mnangagwa Spoils AFCON Glamour

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabwe has been grappling with a severe electricity crisis, marked by frequent power cuts and shortages.

With Africa and the whole world eagerly waiting for the coveted tournament, it’s a gloomy scenario for soccer lovers in Zimbabwe as they likely to miss out on the action and excitement.

The situation is primarily attributed to a combination of factors, including outdated infrastructure, lack of investment, and mismanagement of resources.

These challenges have led to disruptions in daily life, affecting businesses, healthcare, and education.

The government is under pressure to address these issues and implement sustainable solutions to stabilize the power supply and support the country’s development.

The Zanu PF regime has dismally failed to address the power crisis.

