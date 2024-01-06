Mourinho Refuses To Coach Brazil

Jose Mourinho has quashed rumors linking him to the role of Brazil’s next coach, refuting reports suggesting talks with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Despite speculation arising from Carlo Ancelotti’s contract extension with Real Madrid, making Mourinho a potential candidate, the AS Roma manager clarified that no discussions had taken place. He emphasized his agent’s directive not to engage in talks unless a club’s interest is confirmed.

Addressing his future with Roma, Mourinho expressed trust in the ownership’s honesty but remained cautious about assumptions, stating, “I haven’t signed yet,” leaving room for intrigue about his continuation with the club beyond the current season.

