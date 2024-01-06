President Nelson Chamisa Unpacks Excellent New Government Vision

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri

CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa is often seen as a beacon of hope for Zimbabwe.

President Chamisa is known for his charismatic leadership and commitment to democratic principles.

As a prominent politician, he has been a key driving force behind the push for political reforms and social progress in the country.

Many Zimbabweans look to him as a figure who can bring about positive change and contribute to the nation’s development.

President Chamisa’s vision for a better Zimbabwe has resonated with a significant portion of the population, making him a symbol of hope for a brighter future.

In a statement on Friday, the CCC leader said…

TRUTH IN GOVERNMENT…Where we are going, Zimbabwe shall work and function on the basis of TRUTH and nothing else.

The entire government, the President’s office, our public officials and public institutions like ZBC shall work on TRUTH alone and nothing else. No lies. No propaganda or falsehoods. Zero hate. Nil malice.

Behold the government of truth.#ForEveryone

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...