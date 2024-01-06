Zimbabweans Push For Fresh Elections

By James Gwati- In a bold move, a Zimbabwean citizen, Brian Mari, has challenged the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) over irregularities in the last August polls and pushed for fresh elections.

The opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) also challenged the outcome of the August 2023 polls.

Below are Mari’s arguments:

Court Application: Brian Mari takes ZEC to court, citing irregularities, including a flawed delimitation exercise, and demands a fresh election in adherence to democratic principles.

Brian Mari takes ZEC to court, citing irregularities, including a flawed delimitation exercise, and demands a fresh election in adherence to democratic principles. CCC Disputes Results: CCC, the opposition party, was the first to dispute the results, branding the outcome of the August 2023 elections, which declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner, as a “gigantic fraud.”

CCC, the opposition party, was the first to dispute the results, branding the outcome of the August 2023 elections, which declared President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the winner, as a “gigantic fraud.” Chief Justice Named: Mari includes Chief Justice Luke Malaba as a respondent, questioning his judicial authority in Zimbabwe and seeking a declaratory order against their actions.

Mari includes Chief Justice Luke Malaba as a respondent, questioning his judicial authority in Zimbabwe and seeking a declaratory order against their actions. Demands for Investigation: Calls for Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections, an investigation by Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission into alleged abuse of office, and a Law Society inquiry into the conduct of its members, specifically lawyer Lewis Uriri.

Calls for Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to conduct fresh elections, an investigation by Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission into alleged abuse of office, and a Law Society inquiry into the conduct of its members, specifically lawyer Lewis Uriri. Allegations Against Lewis Uriri: Accuses Lewis Uriri of undermining democracy by representing two opposing parties, highlighting his role as legal representative for both Chief Justice Luke Malaba and Mr. Tshabangu in separate cases.

Accuses Lewis Uriri of undermining democracy by representing two opposing parties, highlighting his role as legal representative for both Chief Justice Luke Malaba and Mr. Tshabangu in separate cases. By-Elections in Focus: Zimbabwe has witnessed by-elections following the general election in August 2023. More by-elections are scheduled for February, aiming to fill vacant positions left by CCC members recalled by Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims interim leadership of the CCC.

Stay tuned for updates on this crucial legal battle challenging the electoral integrity in Zimbabwe.

