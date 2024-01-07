Does Accusing Sikhala Of Distancing Self from Chamisa Make Sense?

CCC Members Allege Sikhala Distancing Himself from Chamisa in Political Turmoil.

By Lesley Mkwara| Recent developments within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) have taken a dramatic turn, as members of the party accuse legislator Job Sikhala of deliberately distancing himself from party leader Nelson Chamisa. This accusation emerges amidst a backdrop of intense political rivalry and internal conflicts within the party.

Members of the CCC, led by comments from Cde Marist, assert that Chamisa is facing significant challenges, battling opposition not just from external political entities like Zanu PF and former PDP members, but also from within his own ranks. High-profile figures such as Hopewell Chin’ono, Tshabangu, and leaders from various MDC factions are said to be part of this intricate political struggle.

The heart of the controversy lies in Sikhala’s recent actions and communications. Reports suggest that Sikhala, who is currently serving a prison sentence, has appointed representatives to act on his behalf internationally, many of whom are believed to be aligned with PDP and MDC 99. This move, as per CCC members, is seen as a strategic step away from Chamisa and his leadership.

Furthermore, allegations have surfaced claiming that Sikhala was deceived by Hopewell Chin’ono about Chamisa’s intentions, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding drama. Marist, in a passionate statement, vows to reveal the identities of those allegedly conspiring against Chamisa. Chamisa himself is depicted as a solitary figure, striving against odds to uphold the party’s integrity and mission.

The root of Sikhala’s purported detachment is attributed to influences from figures like Biti and Masarirevhu. While Chamisa has made efforts to support Sikhala, including attempting to visit him in prison, he has been consistently blocked by Zanu PF, in contrast to the access granted to pro-regime politicians.

This internal discord within the CCC is further exacerbated by Sikhala’s recent letter, where he expressed feelings of abandonment and betrayal, seemingly pointing towards Chamisa and other party leaders. His grievances have added fuel to the fire of speculation and discontent within the party, highlighting the complex challenges CCC faces as it navigates Zimbabwe’s turbulent political landscape.

