Israeli Groups Sues Walter Magaya

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Controversial claims have emerged surrounding Prophet Walter Magaya of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries, as a group of Israeli businessmen, who allege being swindled of $3 million, express their intent to seek justice internationally if not served locally.

The High Court of Zimbabwe is currently handling the case (Case No. HCH621/23), with the Israeli group represented by Doug Chanawa.

The funds, supposedly received through the Consul General of Zimbabwe in Israel, Ronny Levi Musan, appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has raised eyebrows.

Despite the accusations, Musan maintains confidence in the President and Zimbabwe as a secure investment destination.

The businessmen underline the rarity of a religious figure engaging in fraudulent activities, emphasizing the misuse of pictures with President Mnangagwa to deceive potential investors.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...