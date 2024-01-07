Kadewere Grabs Brace On Nantes Debut

WARRIORS striker Tinotenda Kadewere who recently completed a loan switch to Nantes from Olympique Lyonnaise enjoyed a dream debut in Nantes colours with a brace off the bench on Friday.

Barely three days after his move to Nantes, Kadewere who struggled for game time at Lyon, had a point to prove on his debut for Les Canaris, and he wasted no time in showcasing his goal-scoring capabilities after coming to his side’s rescue in the French Cup.

The striker’s two goals in three minutes made the difference in Nantes’ 4-1 victory over Pau in the French Cup at Stade de Hamaeu.

Kadewere who was introduced as a second-half substitute in Nantes French Cup match against Pau scored two goals later on in the match to seal a vital victory for his side.

With just 5 days into 2024, the forward forgot his woes at Lyon and opened his 2024 account with a double, an early warning sign that he is aiming big this year at Nantes.

The Zimbabwean striker stole the show to exhibit class and flair with 10 minutes left on the clock to give his side a 2-1 lead and then completed his brace to make it 3-1 barely three minutes later.

Kadewere was introduced in the 46th minute to mark his debut, replacing defender Jean-Kevin Duverne when Nantes were holding a slender one-nil lead over the hosts.

Two minutes after his introduction, Pau came back in the game courtesy of Florent Mollet who made it one-all.

With the teams locked at 1-1 in the 80th minute, Kadewere took the responsibility to see his team over the line with two strikes in quick succession before Kade Bamba made it 4-1 with two minutes of regulation time remaining on the clock.

