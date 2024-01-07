Mnangagwa Warned…

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

As we step into 2024, not just any year but a leap year with 366 days, the significance is not lost on those who’ve endured 44 years of ZANU PF’s oppressive rule. This is no ordinary time for those who’ve faced torture and torment.This is a year marked by defiance and resistance, specifically targeting the attempts of Emmerson Mnangagwa to establish a one-man state.

The preceding year was particularly harsh for the democratic movement, witnessing tragic events such as the loss of Tinashe Chitsungo and Bishop Tapfumaneyi Masaya. Mnangagwa’s influence was felt through election manipulation, the overturning of people’s will, recalling elected representatives, and rampant corruption, painting a grim picture of the regime.ZANU PF seems on a perilous trajectory, posing a threat to our very existence as a nation. They say a people get the leadership they deserve, and this year provides a crucial opportunity to break free from the shackles imposed by the so-called new dispensation.The current situation demands defiance and resistance from all progressive individuals in our great nation.

A one-man state is not the destiny our motherland deserves.It’s time for the strength of the people to prevail. This is not the Zimbabwe we aspire to have!

Defiance is the call of the hour, urging us to stand firm against oppressive forces or face the consequences.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...