Calls for Rule-Breaking Surge as Citizens Grapple with Strict Measures Amid Worsening Situation

By A Correspondent| In a startling tweet, renowned legal advocate Thabani Mpofu has issued a controversial call to action, urging citizens to “break all rules” in 2024.

The tweet comes amidst a deepening political and economic crisis in the country, with strict government measures in place to suppress dissent and prevent protests.

Advocate Mpofu, known for his fearless advocacy for justice and human rights, posted the tweet on 5 January 2024, leaving many to speculate on the implications of such a statement.

The message read, “Let’s break all rules this 2024. We need to be intentional about it. Time is not on our side. This is not a riddle.”

The call to action has ignited a firestorm of debate across social media platforms, with some interpreting it as a rallying cry against the perceived authoritarianism of the Mnangagwa regime.

The government, led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has faced widespread criticism for its handling of the political and economic challenges gripping the nation.

The country has been grappling with a deteriorating economic situation marked by hyperinflation, unemployment, and a collapsing currency.

In addition to economic woes, the political climate has become increasingly tense, with allegations of human rights abuses, censorship, and suppression of dissent.

Mnangagwa’s administration has responded to the mounting challenges by implementing stringent measures to curb protests and maintain control.

Critics argue that these measures infringe upon basic civil liberties, limiting freedom of expression and assembly.

