Luton Town Boss To Replace Nakamba?

Sports Correspondent

Luton Town’s head coach, Rob Edwards, addresses the challenge of replacing Marvelous Nakamba, who underwent knee surgery last month and faces an extended period on the sidelines.

Edwards emphasizes reliance on existing squad options, praising players like Ross Barkley and Sambi for their recent performances, while expressing confidence in the team’s depth despite missing Nakamba’s unique contributions.

