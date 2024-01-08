BBC Uncovers Shocking Evil, Satanic & Rape TB Joshua Allegations

By Religion Reporter- In a shocking revelation, the BBC has exposed evidence of extensive abuse and torture orchestrated by the late founder of one of the world’s largest Christian evangelical churches, the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

The two-year investigation brings to light harrowing stories of dozens of ex-members, including five British nationals, detailing atrocities such as rape and forced abortions allegedly committed by Nigeria’s late TB Joshua.

The allegations span almost two decades, with victims recounting instances of physical violence, torture, child abuse, and individuals being whipped and chained.

Multiple women claim to have been sexually assaulted, enduring repeated rape within the compound.

Shockingly, there are allegations of forced abortions, with one woman reporting five terminations.

The investigation also uncovers firsthand accounts exposing how Joshua allegedly faked “miracle healings” broadcast to millions worldwide.

The victims, including a British woman named Rae, describe their time as disciples inside Joshua’s compound in Lagos as a hellish experience, marked by severe abuse and attempts at suicide.

The SCOAN, a global church operating Christian TV channel Emmanuel TV, dismisses the allegations, stating that previous claims have been unfounded.

The investigation reveals a pattern of abuse within SCOAN, with more than 25 former disciples sharing their experiences.

The testimonies span various countries, including the UK, Nigeria, the US, South Africa, Ghana, Namibia, and Germany.

Many victims joined the church in their teens, with some transported to Lagos by Joshua, often in coordination with UK churches.

Despite Joshua’s death in 2021, SCOAN continues under the leadership of his widow, Evelyn Joshua.

The BBC’s findings shed light on a dark chapter in the church’s history, calling for a thorough investigation into the actions of TB Joshua and accountability for the alleged abuses.

The UK Foreign Office asserts it takes all reports of crime, including those involving British nationals, seriously but has not responded specifically to claims made in the investigation.

-BBC/Online

