Uncertainty Surrounds Warriors Coaching Position As Brito Contract Expires

Sports Correspondent

The Warriors find themselves coachless as Baltemar Brito, appointed on a short-term deal in September, sees his contract expire amid deliberations by the ZIFA Normalization Committee (NC).

The Brazilian mentor, chosen from a pool of many participants, faced challenges, including work permit issues, leading to the conclusion of his Highlanders arrangement.

The NC, overseeing Zimbabwe’s soccer affairs until FIFA’s suspension is lifted in July 2024, remains tight-lipped about Brito’s future, indicating a review of his performance and a decision on contract renewal in the coming weeks.

