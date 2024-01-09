DeMbare Eye Glory In 2024

Spread the love

Popular Harare-based football giants Dynamos are gearing up for the 2024 season, commencing their preparations this Tuesday.

The club, eyeing success on both domestic and continental fronts, aims to build on last year’s third-place finish in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

Coach Genesis Mangombe emphasizes the importance of an early start, intending to integrate new players and solidify team dynamics.

After a two-week training session in Harare, Dynamos will embark on a remote team-building phase before returning to the capital to finalize preparations for the upcoming season.

As they face challenges in retaining key players, including foreign interest in Captain Frank Makarati and Kelvin Moyo, Dynamos is determined to strengthen their squad, particularly in the striking department, in pursuit of a league title after a decade-long hiatus.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...