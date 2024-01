Egypt, Ghana Clash In Group B Showdown At 2023 AFCON

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

Former champions Egypt and four-time winners Ghana are gearing up for an intense battle in Group B as the highly anticipated 2023 Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Cote d’Ivoire next week.

The group also features Cape Verde and Mozambique, promising thrilling encounters and strong competition throughout the tournament.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...