Govt Places High Hopes on Zimbabwean Diaspora Despite Driving Them Away

By A Correspondent| In a surprising turn of events, the Zimbabwean government is now banking on the very individuals it has driven away from the country due to poor governance and economic hardships.

Diaspora remittances, expected to exceed US$2 billion this year, showcase a growing confidence among Zimbabweans abroad in the country’s economic prospects.

Despite the government’s previous role in prompting many to seek opportunities abroad, there has been a notable response to its call for diaspora investment.

The past year witnessed over US$1.7 billion flowing into the country from the diaspora, making remittances the second-largest foreign currency inflow, trailing only behind exports.

Development Economist Dr Prosper Chitambara highlights the potential positive impact of fully harnessing diaspora inflows on overall socio-economic development.

“Considering the positive benefits arising from these remittances, it is clear that if fully utilized, they can become a significant driving force in steering the country towards a positive economic trajectory and generating more foreign currency,” he stated.

Alois Burutsa, General Manager of Buy Zimbabwe, underscores the importance of diaspora remittances in boosting the production and consumption of locally-produced goods.

Despite the loss of critical workers and skills to migration, Burutsa emphasizes the positive effects on industry and commerce, noting increased spending and inflows.

Central bank data reveals that South Africa dominates the total remittances, contributing over 40 percent, followed by the United Kingdom at 25 percent.

The United States of America follows with 11 percent, and Australia contributes six percent, among other countries.

The unexpected reliance on the Zimbabwean diaspora as a key economic driver highlights the paradoxical relationship between the government and its citizens seeking better opportunities abroad.

