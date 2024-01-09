Harare Man Loses Cash To Magicians

By A Correspondent

A Harare resident found himself at a loss, allegedly losing USD$100,000 to a group of fake magicians who had promised to triple his cash.

In December of the previous year, the complainant was reportedly approached by James Munetsi, a 57-year-old friend, who claimed to have connections with magicians from Kenya capable of multiplying money magically.

Accompanied by accomplices posing as magicians, the accused allegedly performed a trick, supposedly turning US$10 into US$30 to convince the victim of their authenticity.

Subsequently, the accused and his partners persuaded the complainant to provide additional funds for multiplication.

Falling victim to the scam, the complainant sourced and handed over USD$100,000 to the accused and his associates, hoping for a three-fold increase.

The alleged magicians vanished with the money, leaving behind only papers in the bag, purportedly containing the multiplied cash.

Now facing fraud charges, the accused has been remanded in custody until his bail application next week.

