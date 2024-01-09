Mnangagwa Wants Job Sikhala Die In Prison

Spread the love

By Crime Reporter-The Zanu PF government, through Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, has reaffirmed its stance on the prolonged incarceration of former legislator Job Sikhala, insisting that his continued detention is justified.

Minister Ziyambi made this declaration during an interview at the commencement of the 2024 legal year in Harare.

Sikhala has been held in remand prison since June 14, 2022, facing charges of inciting public violence related to the disturbances at the funeral of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali, who was tragically killed by ZANU PF activist Pius Mukandi, also known as Jamba.

Mukandi was recently sentenced to 30 years in prison for the crime.

Responding to allegations that Sikhala is a political prisoner, Minister Ziyambi emphasized that the law operates impartially, and court decisions should not be anticipated to favour any particular side.

He underscored the independence of the courts, stating, “When you go to the courts, do not expect the outcome to be on your side… cases are looked at both sides.”

Minister Ziyambi cautioned against expecting biased judgments and highlighted Chief Justice Luke Malaba’s remarks on impartiality during the opening of the 2024 legal year.

He asserted that the courts are autonomous and operate without interference, urging fair expectations from those involved.

CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi accused the government of exhibiting double standards, alleging that Sikhala is a victim of political imprisonment.

Human rights activists, both locally and internationally, continue to call for Sikhala’s release, asserting that justice is being denied.

The CCC further accused the judiciary of being influenced by the ZANU PF-led government.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...