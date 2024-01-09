Tshabangu Cautions About Impending Wave Of Recalls

By A Correspondent| Self-imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has cautioned about an impending wave of recalls within the opposition party.

Speaking at the campaign launch for Moreblessing Tembo, the chosen candidate for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency, Tshabangu asserted that Bulawayo would set a precedent for the nation on effective political governance.

Addressing the gathering, Tshabangu predicted, “This year, Masvingo and Harare will follow suit, all thanks to Bulawayo. If they believe that removing me eliminates the concept of reform, they are sorely mistaken.” He emphasized the necessity for exemplary leaders with a clear ideology, criticizing the ruling party and its leader, Mnangagwa.

“We are committed to revitalizing this party, establishing a solid framework, and adopting a constitution through a congress to facilitate collective decision-making,” he added.

Tshabangu’s spokesperson, Khaliphani Phugeni, accused CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba of duplicity.

Phugeni claimed that Siziba initially sought Tshabangu’s signature under the pretext of needing it for filing, only to allegedly obtain another signature in Harare. Phugeni insisted that Moreblessing Tembo is the sole candidate for the CCC in the constituency.

Responding to the allegations, Siziba dismissed them, stating, “I filed after being signed for by the party’s signatory, Senator Sthabile Mlilo. I have never interacted with Phugeni or Tshabangu. I am the official party candidate.”

Tshabangu had initiated a series of recalls the previous year, causing upheaval within the country’s main opposition as several politicians lost their parliamentary and local authority seats.

