DeMbare, Ngezi Clash In Season Opener

The 2024 football season will commence with a clash between Dynamos and Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Castle Challenge Cup on February 17 at Baobab Stadium.

Following this, the Premier Soccer League is set to kick off on February 24, a week later, to avoid season congestion.

The league authorities are addressing last year’s stadium availability issues, with Rufaro Stadium nearing completion, The Heart Stadium undergoing inspection, and efforts underway to improve Sakubva Stadium in Mutare. However, concerns linger over the readiness of the National Sports Stadium due to a major upgrade.

PSL Chairperson Farai Jere emphasizes the early start to prevent congestion and expresses hope for improved stadium availability.

While new entrants Bikita Minerals work on Lithium Stadium, they may use Gibbo Stadium initially.

Unlike last season, with two Harare-based teams relegated, Chegutu Pirates, representing Mashonaland West, will utilize Baobab Stadium for their matches

