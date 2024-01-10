Don’t Go To Diaspora, Zivhu Urges Zimbabweans

Tinashe Sambiri

In a surprising turn of events, former Zanu PF MP Killer Zivhu has made a controversial statement urging Zimbabweans not to seek greener pastures in the diaspora.

This plea challenges the prevailing narrative that leaving one’s home country is a panacea for economic and social challenges.

Zivhu wrote on X :

“Sometimes, when individuals come to accept their situation as permanent and natural, it becomes challenging to convince them that their circumstances are a result of human error and can be corrected by their own actions. Many believe that diaspora is the solution to their problem.”

For years, the diaspora has held a magnetic appeal for those seeking improved economic prospects, better living conditions, and enhanced opportunities.

The promise of a brighter future in foreign lands often overshadows the challenges and hardships that come with living away from one’s roots.

However, Zivhu’s call challenges this ingrained mindset.

Zivhu’s statement prompts a critical examination of the prevailing belief that the diaspora is the only viable option for Zimbabweans seeking a better life.

By suggesting that staying in Zimbabwe is a valid choice, he challenges the idea that the grass is always greener on the other side and urges individuals to take responsibility for their circumstances.

Zivhu seems to imply that many Zimbabweans might have accepted their struggles as a natural part of life, overlooking the possibility that these difficulties could be addressed through collective efforts and corrective actions.

This perspective encourages a shift from resignation to empowerment, fostering a sense of agency and responsibility among the citizens.

