FC Platinum Release Six Players

By A Correspondent

FC Platinum has officially let go of at least six players in preparation for the upcoming season.

The departures, including Gift Bello’s retirement announcement, were confirmed through the club’s social media platform.

Notably, players such as Innocent Mucheneka, Perfect Chikwende, Walter Musona, Raphael Muduviwa, goalkeeper Petros Mhari, and Gift Mbweti will not be retained.

Shamva-based team Simba Bhora has acquired Musona and Chikwende, while there are rumors linking Highlanders duo Mbongeni Ndlovu and Brighton Manhire to FC Platinum.

Additionally, Green Fuel’s David Bizabani is reportedly being pursued by Mandava.

