Harare Man In Daring Movie-Style Escape, Steals Police Car in Leg Irons

In a dramatic turn of events in Plumtree, a man hailing from Harare, identified as Kundai Chinhoro of house number 2864 Westgate, is alleged to have daringly stolen a police car while still in leg irons, executing a cinematic escape that left law enforcement officers in pursuit.

The incident unfolded when Chinhoro, apprehended for the smuggling of a Honda CR-V from neighboring Botswana, managed to elude Plumtree police custody in a manner reminiscent of a movie scene.

His audacious getaway involved crashing through a boom gate, leaving authorities in his dust.

The details of this audacious act emerged during Chinhoro’s appearance at Plumtree Magistrates Court yesterday, where he faced three charges before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

The charges include smuggling, escaping from lawful custody, and theft.

Chinhoro, now in police custody once again, has been remanded until January 15, awaiting further legal proceedings.

The extraordinary escape has certainly added a sensational twist to the unfolding legal saga.

