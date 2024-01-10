Major Robbery at Lomagundi School Following Staff Suspension Over Thefts

Lomagundi, January 10, 2024 –

By Farai D Hove | A significant robbery was reported at Lomagundi School, shocking the community just a day after a staff member was suspended due to theft allegations. The school’s board chairperson, Ntando Sibanda, provided a detailed account of the harrowing incident.



Safe but Shaken

In an official statement, Sibanda reassured that all children and staff are safe and accounted for. The event unfolded at around 8:30 PM on January 9, 2024, when a group of ten masked and armed individuals ambushed the school’s main gate security team, taking them hostage.

The Ambush and Robbery

The assailants, wielding weapons, captured Mr. Bilssombo, the Deputy Head, as he returned from town. They forced him and five security guards to the LC administration block, where they were tied up and made to lie on the floor. After disabling the alarm system and breaking into the offices, the robbers looted various valuables.

Stolen Assets

While the school fees, kept offsite, remained secure, personal funds from staff members’ offices were suspected to be stolen. The robbers also took several laptops and other valuable items, the full extent of which is still being assessed.

Escaping with Valuables and Hostages’ Belongings

The criminals fled in Mr. Bilssombo’s vehicle, carrying stolen guns from the security team and multiple mobile phones, including that of Mr. Bilssombo.

Police Intervention and Ongoing Investigations

The school staff managed to free themselves and reported the incident. Police arrived at around 2:00 AM for investigation. The administration block has been temporarily closed for police work.

Communication and Reassurance

The school is arranging alternative communication methods for parents, as the usual school lines might be unresponsive. Despite the distressing situation, Sibanda emphasized the safety of everyone and confirmed that the school program would continue as normal.

Future Safety Measures

Acknowledging parents’ concerns, the chairperson assured that efforts to enhance school security are underway. The school is cooperating fully with the authorities in the ongoing investigation.

This incident has rattled the Lomagundi community, raising serious concerns about safety in educational institutions. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

