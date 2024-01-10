Zanu PF Moves To Steal More Parliamentary Seats

By A Correspondent

Ahead of the upcoming by-elections on February 3, aspirants for the Pelandaba-Tshabalala parliamentary seat are actively engaging in grassroots efforts to secure support.

The constituency grapples with challenges such as inadequate service delivery, particularly in infrastructure and youth unemployment.

The four contenders are strategically positioning themselves to address these concerns and secure votes in the upcoming elections.

Joseph Tshuma of ZANU PF emphasizes a campaign focused on fostering development and creating opportunities for new businesses, while DOP candidate Abraham Nkomo highlights a vision centered on empowering the youth.

CCC candidates Gift Siziba and Moreblessing Tembo chose not to disclose their manifestos.

The by-elections, scheduled for six constituencies including Pelandaba-Tshabalala, were triggered by the recalls of CCC legislators.

