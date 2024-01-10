Zim Teachers Stage Sit-In, Demanding Salary Hike and Better Working Conditions

By A Correspondent| The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has declared that its members across the country engaged in a sit-in on the inaugural day of the 2024 school calendar, protesting against insufficient salaries and unfavorable working conditions.

The union is urging the government to elevate the minimum wage, pushing for an increment from the existing US$300 monthly pay to US$1,260.

ARTUZ revealed that teachers reported for duty but adhered to the directive of abstaining from work until the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education responds to the demand for a threefold salary hike, addressing the rising cost of living.

In a statement shared on its Twitter account, ARTUZ stated, “We await @MoPSEZim (Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education) to acknowledge that teacher morale is significantly low, and today they heeded the call to sit in.

We anticipate a prompt government announcement for a salary review, enabling the resumption of teaching and learning in schools.”

Last week, the union warned that educators were grappling with the current situation characterized by widespread inflation.

In a letter directed to government ministries, the Public Service Commission (PSC), and Treasury, ARTUZ Secretary-General Robson Chere appealed to authorities to prioritize teachers’ welfare, stressing the necessity of incentivizing tutors for the delivery of quality education.

ARTUZ contended that the proposed minimum wage of US$1,260 was imperative for equity and strategic investment in the education system, given the prevailing inflationary trends.

The union insisted that a salary increase was crucial for retaining experienced educators and enticing new talent into the profession, ultimately contributing to an improved quality of education.

Dismissing the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) as an ineffective platform for salary negotiations, the union called on the government to establish alternative channels for meaningful dialogue with representatives of teachers.

