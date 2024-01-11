Government Claims There Is Enough Food For Everyone

In a bid to quell concerns about food shortages, government officials from the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development conducted what they described as a thorough assessment at the National Foods processing plant in Aspindale, Harare.

Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri has claimed there is substantial maize surplus, with more than 240 metric tonnes stockpiled in depots.

Addressing potential worries, he stated, “As a nation, we have quite healthy stocks of grains. Currently, we have 241 metric tonnes of maize, surpassing our target, providing over seven months of cover. We are well-covered in terms of food, with additional reserves in both industry and people’s granaries.

“Acknowledging the collaborative effort with private millers, National Foods CEO Mr Mike Lashbrook expressed gratitude for government support, assuring continued cooperation.

Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos emphasized the government’s commitment to food self-sufficiency, reassuring the public, “Contrary to speculation, we have enough mealie meal in the country. We want to assure the nation not to panic because we have enough grains.

“Highlighting ongoing efforts, the government is collaborating with stakeholders across the Grain value chain to stabilize the milling sector and ensure the uninterrupted availability of mealie meal on the formal market.

