Guni Clinic Struggles Amid Economic Downturn

Gutu – Dr. Vegai Guni’s clinic faces challenges due to the deteriorating economic situation plaguing the country, compelling thousands of villagers to walk over 20km for medical care.

Despite Dr. Guni’s successful ventures, including the Guni House complex in Masvingo and the former Victoria Hotel housing Chicken Inn in Masvingo, his efforts to support the community through clinic construction have been overshadowed by the clinic’s current state.

Villagers express concern about the clinic’s condition, urging the government to promptly intervene and address the deteriorating services.

They emphasize the crucial role the clinic plays in providing assistance to the local community.

The clinic, once known for offering quality treatment to rural residents, faces challenges such as a dysfunctional Zesa transformer for over a year, hindering the clinic’s smooth operation.

Additionally, lightning struck the solar panels, leaving the clinic without water, especially critical during the current cholera outbreak.The precarious living conditions of the clinic staff impact the entire area, further underscoring the urgency for intervention.

Unfortunately, both Dr. Guni and Zanu PF Ward 27 Councillor Stephen Muumbe were unavailable for comment.

The community remains hopeful for swift government action to restore and improve the vital healthcare services provided by Guni Clinic

