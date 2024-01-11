Harare woman seeks court order against husband over alleged affair with maid

By A Correspondent| A 42-year-old woman from Harare has filed a protection order against her husband, accusing him of infidelity and emotional abuse.

Media Kapfudza appeared before Magistrate Tamara Chibindi, stating that her husband, Joseph, had been involved in a relationship with their 17-year-old maid.

Media expressed concerns about Joseph’s alleged plans to take the maid as a second wife, fueled by his desire for a son after their 27-year marriage produced five daughters.

She further accused him of pressuring her to conceive at the risk of health complications, alleging sexual abuse and threats to chase her from the bedroom. Additionally, she claimed he kept a firearm in the house, causing her fear and insecurity.

Joseph vehemently denied the accusations, countering that their marital issues stemmed from Media’s infidelity and disrespectful behavior since earning her degree.

He alleged a past six-month affair she had before he discovered it. Furthermore, he denied chasing her from the bedroom or using the firearm as a threat.

He also claimed Media had neglected household chores after graduating, contributing to the tension.

Magistrate Chibindi granted Media a temporary protection order, prohibiting Joseph from insulting, harassing, or threatening her.

The court will likely schedule further hearings to delve deeper into the allegations and determine the best course of action for the couple.

