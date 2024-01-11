Man Brutally Kills Uncle

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In Goromonzi, a 34-year-old man, Fanuel Masora, faced court charges for allegedly murdering his 71-year-old uncle.

Accused of striking his sleeping uncle four times on the head with a truck wheel spanner, Masora was remanded in custody during the hearing before Harare magistrate Mrs Munashe Chibanda.

The tragic incident occurred around 12:30 am at the uncle’s Phase 4 residence in Eastview, Goromonzi.

Masora allegedly disposed of the body at a neighbor’s half-built house, later confessing to his cousin Tatenda, leading to his arrest after a thorough investigation.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...