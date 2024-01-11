Ramaphosa Takes On Israel at ICJ Over Gaza Genocide, Ignores Mnangagwa’s Atrocities

Spread the love

By Crime Reporter – South Africa took a bold step on Thursday, presenting its case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, Netherlands.

The nation called on the UN’s top court to immediately halt Israel’s military operations in Gaza, accusing it of committing genocide against the Palestinians.

Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, leading a South African legal delegation, emphasized the urgency of putting an end to Israel’s military actions and seeking justice for the Palestinian population.

While President Cyril Ramaphosa, situated in Mpumalanga, South Africa, provided context and justification for the nation’s stance, the move raised eyebrows as it seemingly ignored and shielded its neighbour, Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean government has faced accusations of similar callous acts against its citizens since 2000.

Adding a voice to the discussion, African National Congress veteran and cleric Reverend Frank Chikane underscored the moral challenge posed by South Africa.

Chikane argued that this challenge goes beyond the court verdict, emphasizing the human toll of the conflict and citing over 22,000 casualties in Gaza attributed to Israel’s actions.

Ramaphosa’s actions expose the contrast between South Africa’s legal stance on Israel and its seemingly muted response to alleged atrocities in Zimbabwe.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...