Sekuru Ndunge Voitazve Mamwe Mashiripiti

Zimbabwean spiritualist Leonard Gwaze, has claimed he caught a snake that was wreaking havoc in Rushinga.

Muzaya Ndunge also known as Sekuru Ndunge further says he can drive away evil spirits and bad spells.

Muzaya Ndunge said:

“Nyoka iyi ndini Sekuru

Ndunge vemashiripiti ndaibata mumusha

Kurushinga muvillage

Mamagaranhehwe,

Mount Darwin, ndeye munhu yanga ichipihwa

Chikafu chehupfu. Vane zvichemo huyai tikubatsirei:

0774636013/ 0714606720/0713364426.”

