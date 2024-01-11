SuperSport TV Reverses Decision, Secures Broadcasting Rights for 2023 AFCON

Sports Correspondent

In a surprising turnaround, SuperSport TV has announced its decision to broadcast all fifty-four games of the 2023 Afcon.

Initially, the South African pay-TV had declared that it would not be airing the tournament due to unsuccessful rights negotiations.

However, following successful talks with exclusive rights holders New World TV, SuperSport is now set to showcase the entire TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Ivory Coast 2023 live.

MultiChoice played a crucial role in securing the rights, ensuring fans can enjoy the continent’s premier men’s football competition from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

