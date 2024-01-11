Tragedy As Crocodile Kills Village Girl

A tragic incident occurred at Gumira Primary School in Chipinge, where a Grade Six learner lost her life while out fishing with her friends.

The girl, named Winnie, was attacked by a crocodile at the confluence of Save and Dakate rivers on December 14.

According to Assistant Inspector Chinyoka, who confirmed the incident, Winnie’s friends ran home to notify their parents after the attack. The parents then went to the river and managed to retrieve part of Winnie’s remains.

Village head Kowanayi Machiya also confirmed the incident and stated that they sought help from members of ZimParks from Chipangayi, who attended the scene and killed the crocodile.

It was reported that Winnie had gone fishing with her three friends at Dakate River when the tragic incident took place.

The community is grieving over the loss of the young girl, and efforts are being made to ensure the safety of others in the area.

