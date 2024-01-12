AFCON 2023 Analysis

Morocco, former African champions and part of Group F in the Africa Cup of Nations, stand as strong contenders for victory in the tournament commencing in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire on Saturday.

As Africa’s inaugural World Cup semi-finalists, Morocco leads Group F alongside formidable teams such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Tanzania, and Zambia.

Morocco’s previous triumph in the premier African football competition was in 1976, and they aim to end a 47-year trophy drought, boasting a squad rich in European-based talents.

DRC, two-time champions, seek to revive their glory after a prolonged absence from the football scene, targeting their third title since 1974.

Despite missing the previous tournament, the Leopards secured qualification by overcoming challenges from Gabon, Sudan, and Mauritania.

Zambia, champions in 2012, are set to disrupt expectations with their return to the competition after a hiatus since 2015. Their journey saw highs and lows, from winning the tournament to subsequent group-stage eliminations and a decline in performance.

Tanzania’s Taifa Stars, making their third AFCON appearance (1980 and 2019), aspire to surpass the group stages for the first time, adding excitement to their tournament prospects.

