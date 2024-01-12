Cholera Outbreak Exposes Mnangagwa Health Ministry’s Incompetence

Tinashe Sambiri

Zimbabwe finds itself in the grips of a severe health crisis with the resurgence of a cholera outbreak, shedding light on the alleged health incompetence of the current administration led by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has issued a stark statement addressing the urgent need for the Ministry of Health and Child Care Zimbabwe (@MoHCCZim) to provide timely updates on the unfolding situation.

Expressing concern over the lack of recent information, the CCC calls for transparency from the Ministry, urging them to promptly share the total number of confirmed cases, deaths, and the current cholera hotspots.

The gravity of the situation is underscored by the revelation that the Ministry’s last update on cholera information dates back over a month.

In response to the crisis, the CCC advocates for proactive measures to combat the spread of cholera.

The public is strongly encouraged to adopt essential hygiene practices, including consistent handwashing with soap before eating, drinking safe water or boiling water for consumption, thorough cooking of food, avoidance of handshakes, and the use of sanitizers when necessary.As the cholera outbreak persists, questions arise about the government’s preparedness and effectiveness in managing public health crises.

The citizens of Zimbabwe demand accountability and swift action to address the immediate challenges posed by the outbreak, emphasizing the critical role of transparent communication and proactive measures in safeguarding public health.

