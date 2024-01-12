FC Platinum Set To Bounce Back

By Sports Correspondent

FC Platinum, the former Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions, are swiftly addressing the void created by the departure of seven players through new agreements.

The team bid farewell to captain Gift Bello, who retired after contributing significantly to four Premier League titles.

Assistant goalkeeper Petros Mhari, with 10 years of service and 12 trophies, is leaving by mutual agreement to explore new challenges.

Other departures include Gift Mbweti, Perfect Chikwende, Walter Musona, Raphael Mudiviwa, and Innocent Muchaneka.

FC Platinum is reinforcing its squad with signings like Mbongeni Ndlovu, Davison Marowa, Brighton Manhire, Shepherd Mhlanga, David Bizabane, and Takudzwa Chikosi, aiming to bounce back from a fourth-place finish last season.

