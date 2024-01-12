Gambia National Soccer Team In Midair Crisis

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

In a harrowing incident, the Gambia national football team faced a crisis during their flight to the 2023 Afcon in Ivory Coast.

Shortly after takeoff from Banjul airport, several players lost consciousness due to a lack of oxygen, compelling the pilot to execute an emergency landing.

Former Manchester United player Saidy Janko, who documented the ordeal on Instagram, revealed the extreme heat and oxygen deprivation on the small hired plane.

The situation escalated in the air, prompting the pilot to return to Banjul airport just nine minutes after takeoff, averting potentially severe consequences.

Janko emphasized the urgency of addressing such issues, labeling the experience as unacceptable for international duty.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...