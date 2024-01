LEAKED AUDIO: Tshabangu To Recall Coltart And Mafume

An attempt to suspend Harare mayor @JMafume through a motion has flopped, at a time a ZANU PF member is heard in a leaked audio also plotting to remove @DavidColtart . “ZANU PF isn’t sending Sengezo Tshabangu…,” says the unmamed male plotter. They continue saying: “ZANU PF has got nothing to do with recalls, that is their own home ground…Our hands are clean,” the ZANU PF man says.

