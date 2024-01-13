AFCON Tournament Kicks Off Today

Sports Correspondent

The eagerly awaited 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to commence on Saturday, featuring the hosts Ivory Coast facing off against Guinea-Bissau in the tournament’s opening clash.

Ivory Coast, a powerhouse in African football with victories in 1992 and 2015, will showcase their prowess at Abidjan’s Alassane Ouattara Stadium, boasting a capacity of 60,000.Scheduled to conclude with the grand final on Feb.

11 in Abidjan, the 34th edition of AFCON promises thrilling encounters and intense competition. The Round of 16 is slated to kick off on Jan. 27, followed by the quarterfinals on Feb. 2 and the semifinals on Feb. 7.

Egypt, the most successful team in AFCON history with seven titles, will be among the top contenders.

Having lifted the trophy three times consecutively in 2006, 2008, and 2010, Egypt remains a formidable force in African football.

Cameroon, with five wins, stands as the second most successful team, followed by Ghana with four, Nigeria with three, and Ivory Coast, Algeria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo with two each.

Senegal, led by Sadio Mane, enters the tournament as the defending champions, securing their first AFCON title by defeating Egypt 4-2 on penalties in the 2021 final held in Yaounde, Cameroon.Originally scheduled for 2023, the AFCON faced a postponement to 2024 due to adverse weather conditions in Ivory Coast.

The tournament will feature six groups of four teams each, with the top two nations from each group advancing to the Round of 16.

Additionally, the four highest-ranked third-placed teams will join them in the knockout stage, promising an exhilarating and competitive football spectacle.

