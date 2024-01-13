Another Top Official Declines ANC Nomination

South Africa – In a significant setback for the African National Congress (ANC), Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, a prominent party figure, has dealt another blow by declining to participate in the upcoming 2024 general election.

Dr. Dlamini Zuma conveyed her decision in a letter addressed to Kgalema Motlanthe, the Chairperson of the ANC’s Electoral Committee.

In the communication, she unequivocally states her retirement from the South African Parliament, marking a departure that resonates as a major loss for the ruling party.

Below is Dr Dlamini Zuma’s letter:

Cde Kgalema Motlanthe

Chairperson of the Electoral Committee – African National Congress

Luthuli House

Marshalltown

0001

Dear Cde Chair,

RE: INVITATION TO THE INTERVIEWS FOR THE ANC 2024 NATIONAL LIST

Thank you very much for the invitation to attend the interview for the 2024 National list on the 16th of January at 09:30.

I appreciate the vote of confidence by the branches who have once again nominated me on the ANC’s 2024 National list.

My sincere gratitude to the entire leadership of the African National Congress from national, provincial, regional, and branch levels for affording me the opportunity and support to serve the country and the people of South Africa as a public representative and as a member of cabinet since 1994.

I also thank all the ANC Presidents under whose leadership and guidance I served as a member of the executive. I am eternally grateful for making it possible for me to serve the continent as the first woman at the helm of the African Union Commission and the first Chairperson of the commission from the Southern African Development Community.

It will not be necessary to schedule the interview for the 2024 national list because I have taken the decision to retire from being a member of the South African Parliament.

Comradely yours,

DR NKOSAZANA DLAMINI ZUMA, MP

DATE:12/01/2024.

CC: Secretary General of the ANC, Cde Fikile Mbalula

Provincial Secretaries of the ANC

