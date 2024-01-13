DRC Court Endorses Mnangagwa Friend Controversial Win

The Constitutional Court of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has upheld President Felix Tshisekedi’s re-election after the December 20, 2023 polls, confirming his victory with 73.47 percent of the vote.

The main opposition candidate, Moise Katumbi, trailed with 18.08 percent. The court nullified ballots in Yakoma and Masi-Manimba due to reported irregularities.

The Independent National Electoral Commission reported over 18 million votes out of 44 million registered voters. Despite opposition allegations of irregularities, the electoral commission stated that they wouldn’t impact the outcome.

Notably, this election marked the country’s second peaceful transfer of power since its 1960 independence, with Tshisekedi set to be sworn in on January 20.

