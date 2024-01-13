Harare City Council Gives Update On Rufaro Stadium Reopening

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

The Harare City Council is anticipating the completion of extensive renovations at Rufaro Stadium, ensuring its readiness to host games for the upcoming 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

Despite initial plans to finish the upgrades last year, the football venue faced delays, prompting Mayor Jacob Mafume to meet with council engineers to assess the refurbishment progress.

The City of Harare emphasized the need for expedited renovations to host the Mayor’s Challenge Cup match between rivals Dynamos and CAPS United in the pre-season, serving as crucial preparation for the teams ahead of the new season.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...