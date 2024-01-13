Pensioners Outraged As NSSA Grants Paltry USD 9 Monthly Allowance

Tinashe Sambiri

In a startling revelation, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) is facing severe criticism for allegedly providing a meager USD 9 per month to pensioners, leaving them grappling with financial strain and discontent.

The controversy has sparked an outcry as pensioners contend that this amount is grossly insufficient to meet their basic needs.

Amidst the rising cost of living, pensioners, who now receive RTGS 94,000 per month equivalent to USD 9, find themselves struggling to make ends meet.

The discrepancy between the real value of the allowance and the actual needs of pensioners has ignited frustration among the elderly population, who had expected a more substantial contribution towards their welfare.

One of the prominent issues exacerbating the situation is the substantial portion of the allowance being consumed by transportation costs.

Shockingly, pensioners spend an average of USD 8 per month solely on travelling to urban centers to access their allowances.

This raises serious questions about the adequacy of the provided allowance and its effectiveness in addressing the needs of the elderly.

Despite the growing discontent among pensioners, the NSSA has maintained a conspicuous silence on the matter, offering no official response to the grievances raised.

This lack of transparency and communication has only fueled the frustration among the affected pensioners, leaving them in the dark regarding any potential changes or improvements to their financial situation.

The situation calls for urgent attention and intervention from relevant authorities to address the concerns of pensioners who have contributed significantly to the nation’s development throughout their working lives.

A reassessment of the pensioner’s monthly allowance, taking into account the current economic conditions and the actual cost of living, is imperative to ensure their well-being and dignity in their golden years.In the absence of a clear response from NSSA, the ongoing controversy serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by pensioners and the pressing need for a comprehensive and compassionate approach to address their financial struggles.

