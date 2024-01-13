Six Die En Route To ANC 112th Birthday Bash

Spread the love

South Africa- Six African National Congress (ANC) supporters lost their lives in a bus accident while on their way to join the party’s 112th birthday celebrations in Mbombela.

The incident occurred early on Saturday morning as the group was travelling from Limpopo to Mpumalanga to participate in the ANC birthday rally.

As ANC members gathered to hear from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is scheduled to deliver the National Executive Committee’s (NEC’s) priorities for the year, tragedy struck the convoy.

Police Minister Bheki Cele revealed to Eyewitness News that one bus in the convoy collided with another, resulting in a fatal accident with six lives lost.

This catchy headline captures the sorrowful turn of events as ANC supporters faced tragedy en route to a momentous celebration.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...