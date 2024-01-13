Steve Vickers Off To AFCON For Commentary

Steve Vickers from Star FM Zimbabwe is set to contribute to the English commentary team during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.

The tournament, commencing on Saturday and concluding on February 11, 2024, will see Vickers covering matches at the Laurent Pokou Stadium in San Pédro.

His commentary will span five Group F encounters and one Group E match, including two Round of 16 games at the same venue. With experience from previous Afcon tournaments, Vickers, a former ZBC TV presenter and BBC Africa contributor, joins forces with South African Mark Gleason, Ugandan Jermaine Egesa, and Piers Edwards to bring English-language insights to the exciting football event.

