By-A looming crisis has struck Whitecliff, as 4,000 residents, predominantly civil servants who settled illegally in 2006, face imminent eviction due to the government’s failure to fulfill a promised US$44 million payment to the property owner.

The 1,065.7-hectare farm, owned by Edward Nyanyiwa Pfugari (Junior), was compulsorily acquired by the government in 2006 and subsequently distributed among civil servants.

However, after legal battles, Pfugari reclaimed ownership and obtained an eviction order for the illegal settlers.

Despite government assurances that the land belonged to them, recent revelations confirm residents’ vulnerability.

Pfugari, weary of unmet promises, has declared eviction plans by April 2024, stating that the government’s failure to pay the agreed settlement of US$44 million leaves him no choice.

While some residents are forming the Whitecliff South Residents Association in an attempt to negotiate and pay for their stands, political manipulation and false promises persist.

Zanu PF councillor Ephraim Tendaupenyu Gonzo is accused of selling Pfugari land to supporters, creating further uncertainty.

Zvimba East CCC MP Oliver Mutasa encourages residents to regularize their stands with Pfugari, emphasizing that negotiation or eviction are the only viable options.

The unfolding situation reveals a complex web of broken promises, political interference, and residents caught in the crossfire.

