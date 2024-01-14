Mthuli Causes Mayhem For Companies

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In response to Mthuli Ncube’s budget, the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), the nation’s largest business membership organization, has expressed strong concerns.

The confederation argues that the budget poses a significant threat to the survival of more than 1000 companies, putting over 40,000 jobs at risk.

These ramifications are attributed to the aftermath of a disputed election.

While the Harare regime manipulated the August election, the same level of control cannot be exerted over the economy.

In a statement CCC led by President Nelson Chamisa said :

“President Nelson Chamisa’s government, outlined through our blueprint, assures that by 2025, 2.5 million young people will thrive in their chosen sectors.”

The statement raises questions about the impact of the budget on the economy and emphasizes the need for sustainable economic policies.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...