Mutsvangwa Penchant For Attacking Opposition Continues

Spread the love

In a recent media briefing, ZANU PF Spokesperson Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa announced the party’s commitment to tackling the long-standing urban decay in the City of Harare.

Pledging to spearhead urban renewal, the ruling party introduced “Operation Chenesa Harare” as a demonstration of its dedication to urban development.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa criticized the opposition, highlighting the deterioration of services over the past two decades under their leadership.

He questioned their ability to manage a townhouse and expressed concerns about their capability to govern the entire nation.

Operation Chenesa Harare is set to extend beyond the capital to address urban challenges in other areas.

Focusing on economic growth, ZANU PF aims to increase investments and expand economic activities, fostering stronger ties with neighboring countries.

Ambassador Mutsvangwa commended South Africa for its stance against Gaza attacks, acknowledging the country’s role in raising global awareness in solidarity with the people of Palestine. Additionally, he congratulated the African National Congress on its 112th anniversary.

Looking ahead, Ambassador Mutsvangwa revealed that the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association would conduct elections later in the year, with the exact date to be announced.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...