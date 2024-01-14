Nick Mangwana: Rushwaya Family Is Talented That’s Why They Get Top Jobs

By Farai D Hove | The government spokesman, Ndabaningi (Nick) Mangwana has responded to criticism over senior job appointments saying the Rushwaya family is talented, that is why they keep getting top jobs.

Writing on Sunday, Mangwana sought to dispel the notion that the Rushwaya’s are elites getting preferential treatment above all over citizens. Members of the public have complained over how and why the Miners’ Federation Presidency, the State House staff, and the ZBC board are all led by members of one family, and Mangwana was at the time announcing the listing of top vacancies in the Independent Complaints Commission.

Things are being done transparently, as you can see, he said. “ ZVIRIKUITWA PAJEKERERE MUSAZOTI-

CALL FOR PUBLIC NOMINATIONS FOR PERSONS TO SERVE ON THE ZIMBABWE INDEPENDENT

COMPLAINTS COMMISSION:

The Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission has the following functions-

a) To investigate any complaint made by any person or on his or her behalf

against any misconduct on the part of a member of a security service in the discharge or purported discharge of the member’s functions;

b) To investigate any contraventions of, or practices which do not comply with sections 206 (2) and (3) and 208 of the Constitution;

c) To inspect any facilities under the control of any security service where persons are detained or incarcerated and make any recommendations or remedial orders it considers necessary; and

(d) To cause the presentation of any information it considers appropriate to an inquest conducted by any court or other investigation in terms of the Coroner’s Office Act (Chapter 7:21).”

When one Admire Chamanga suggested that the advert signals another Rushwaya person loading, Mangwana responded saying, “ Should we begrudge the family for being talented?”

